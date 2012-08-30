FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall as hopes diminish for U.S. stimulus
August 30, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares fall as hopes diminish for U.S. stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Thursday as hopes diminished that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide strong clues about plans for U.S. stimulus this Friday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor ended flat after the carmaker reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.2 percent down at 1,906.38 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

