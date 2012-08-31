Seoul share edge down as investors pare U.S. stimulus hopes

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched lower in early trading Friday, with investors scaling back hopes of possible stimulus hints from a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor also declined 0.2 percent after closing flat on Thursday following a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders. [ID:ID:nL4E8JU0O5]

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,899.14 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)