Seoul shares inch down; investors cautious before Jackson Hole

* LG Uplus up 5.6 pct; says to retire shares worth $520 mln

* Banks down, but general insurers up after regulatory steps

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Friday morning as investors scaled back expectations for hints of further U.S. stimulus at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming meeting of central bankers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,904.34 as of 0211 GMT.

“Investors are largely approaching the market with caution as Jackson Hole approaches,” said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

“Foreign investors are selling, but it seems to be a natural response to the reduced expectations toward Bernanke’s speech and not a signal for a substantial change in market direction.”

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to make a speech later on Friday at the Jackson Hole gathering.

Foreign investors sold a net 88.8 billion won ($78 million)worth of KOSPI shares as of 0208 GMT, weighing on the index.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics inched down 0.3 percent, while Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent.

Banks lost ground, tracking their U.S. peers, with KB Financial Group falling 2.3 percent and Shinhan Financial Group edging down 0.8 percent.

General insurance stocks saw moderate gains, however, after regulator the Financial Services Commission announced Thursday measures for general insurers to offer low-cost medical indemnity insurance policies.

Hyundai Marine & Fire rallied 2.4 percent while Dongbu Insurance rose 2.2 percent. KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Jeong Gil-won wrote in a research note that the removal of regulatory uncertainty and reduced insurance claims are expected to be positive developments for the general insurance sector.

LG Uplus rose 5.6 percent after it announced in a regulatory filing it would retire some 78.2 million of its own shares amounting to some 589 billion won ($519.4 million) as of Thursday’s closing price.

Mando Corp extended gains for a second session, rising 1.5 percent after the company said Thursday it was considering a buyout of Halla Climate. Halla Climate is majority owned by U.S. autoparts supplier Visteon.

But Halla lost ground, down 2.2 percent after rising 2.7 percent on Thursday.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 401 to 368.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was up 0.6 percent.