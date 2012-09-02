FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rising after Bernanke keeps stimulus hopes up
September 2, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rising after Bernanke keeps stimulus hopes up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen
edging higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke kept alive hopes of further stimulus at a weekend
meeting of central bankers.
    The market is expected to hold a fairly tight range, as
investors wait on a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting
this week for any moves to bring down borrowing costs.
    "The stock market will advance today but stop short of its
previous high," said Park Seung-young, a strategist at Taurus
Investment and Securities in Seoul. "What happens at the ECB
meeting on Thursday will be more important for market players."
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down
0.07 percent at 1,905.12 points on Friday after keeping to a
narrow trading band. 
    Bernanke told central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that
progress in bringing down unemployment was too slow and that the
central bank would act as needed to bolster the economy, though
he stopped short of providing a clear signal of further easing.
 
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:01 GMT--------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,406.58   0.51%     7.100    
USD/JPY                   78.32  -0.08%    -0.060    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.548    --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,690.09  -0.03%    -0.550    
US CRUDE                 $96.36  -0.11%    -0.110    
DOW JONES              13090.84   0.69%     90.13    
ASIA ADRS               117.30   0.39%      0.45    
-------------------------------------------------------------   
>Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play     
>Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes         
>Dollar slips as Bernanke reinforces easing hopes   
>Oil posts 2nd monthly rise,top $114 after Bernanke 
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREAN AIR LINES **
    Korean Air Lines said in a public filing late on
Friday that the sale of aircraft maker Korea Aerospace
Industries (KAI) has been halted after a lack of
bidders. In a preliminary round on Friday, the South Korean
airline was the sole bidder for KAI. 

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
