S.Korean shares bounce on policy easing optimism
September 3, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korean shares bounce on policy easing optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and weak manufacturing data from China boosted optimism that more fiscal easing may come soon.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics finished down 1.2 percent, hit by Apple Inc’s demand for a U.S. court to add more Samsung products to its patents lawsuit, in which it accuses Samsung of infringing its patents.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,912.71 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

