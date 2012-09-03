FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen edging up but narrow range expected
September 3, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen edging up but narrow range expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen
crawling up on Tuesday, shadowing European stock markets as risk
sentiment is expected to strengthen on weak factory data that
kept alive hopes of fresh stimulus from major central banks
around the globe.
    However, the domestic stock market is to tread water until
the European Central Bank (ECB) holds a policy meeting later
this week.
    "Yesterday's pattern is likely to be repeated today. Traders
are watching to see if (ECB Governor Mario) Draghi comes out
holding a definite card of action," said Chung Seung-jae, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4
percent at 1,912.71 points on Monday.
    European shares crept higher on Monday after separate
surveys showed manufacturing activity in China and Europe
slowing by more than expected in August, keeping hopes up for
more stimulus. 
    
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:03 GMT ------------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500               1,406.58        0.51%       7.100
USD/JPY                  78.27        0.05%       0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.548         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD            $1,692.61        0.05%       0.820
US CRUDE                $97.03        0.58%       0.560
DOW JONES             13090.84        0.69%       90.13
ASIA ADRS              117.30        0.39%        0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play    
>Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes        
>Euro steady but market wary of post-ECB backlash  
>Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh Chinese data   
    
    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
    Hyundai Motor Co sales recorded the first
contraction in more than three years as the world's fifth
largest carmaker sold 4.6 percent less vehicles in August
compared to a year ago.  
    
**MANDO CORP **
    Mando Corp said on Monday it would establish a
Chinese holding company and list the company on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange as part of its efforts to buyout Halla Climate
. Halla Climate is majority owned by U.S. autoparts
supplier Visteon.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
