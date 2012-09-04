FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares nearly flat as investors eye central banks
September 4, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares nearly flat as investors eye central banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat in early trading on Tuesday, after weak factory data from Europe and China lifted anticipation that global central banks would take action to boost growth.

Hyundai Motor Co dipped after the carmaker’s labour union narrowly voted in favour of a wage deal, averting more strikes and production losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.02 percent at 1,912.41 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

