South Korea shares slip in mixed trade as carmakers weigh
#Asia
September 4, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

South Korea shares slip in mixed trade as carmakers weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Index showed little direction ahead of data
    * Automakers battered over weak earnings

    By Christine Kim
    SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares moved
lower on Tuesday, paring small intraday gains as carmakers
tugged the bourse down after they lost ground on poor earnings
released the previous day.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down
0.3 percent to close at 1,907.13 points after a constrained and
rangebound session.
    Investors were hesitant to take strong positions as they
awaited closely watched data on U.S. factory activity from the
Institute for Supply Management out later in the day. They also
have an eye on a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on
Thursday.
    "The market has already factored in the ECB buying bonds to
contain its regional debt crisis and for a definite direction to
be had," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities in
Seoul.
    "The ECB has to make an unexpected decision or we will have
to wait until Germany makes the ruling on bailouts on Sept. 12."
    Germany's Constitutional Court will make a ruling next week
on whether a crucial euro zone financial rescue fund can proceed
as planned. 
    Foreign investors turned to net buyers from sellers during
the day but picked up only a 18.4 billion won ($16.27 million)
worth of South Korean stocks.
    South Korean carmakers were hurt by poor earnings data
released on Monday, with Kia Motors Corp finishing
down 2.5 percent, Hyundai Motor Co losing 2.3
percent and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd down 1.7 percent.
    Hyundai Motor affiliates also took a hit from Hyundai
Motor's first monthly sales fall in more than three years in
August. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 3 percent, and
Hyundai Hysco Co Ltd also stumbled down 0.8 percent.
    LG Electronics Inc fell 2.2 percent after media
said the company was planning to issue 300 billion won worth of
bonds to shore up liquidity.
    Korea Electric Power Corp also slid to close
down 2 percent after media reported that chief executive Kim
Joong-kyum would be ousted from his position, which the
presidential Blue House later denied.
    
     
 Move on day               -0.29 percent                    
      12-month high   2,049.28   3 April 2012                     
      12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                     
      Change on yr               +4.5 percent                     
      All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011                    
      All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981        
 ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won)

 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
