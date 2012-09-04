Seoul shares seen contained ahead of ECB meeting

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were expected to be constrained on Wednesday with investors worried about the health of the global economy and waiting to see what steps the European Central Bank takes this week to alleviate Europe's debt problems. "I don't recall anyone having had good economic indicators lately. Everyone knows the global economy is in a trough. The policies that will be announced to tackle the problems will be much more important," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities in Seoul. U.S. stocks initially slipped after manufacturing in the U.S. shrank at its sharpest pace in more than three years in August, but trimmed losses on late gains by Apple Inc. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent at 1,907.13 points on Tuesday. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:56 GMT------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,404.94 -0.12% -1.640 USD/JPY 78.42 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.574 -- 0.025 SPOT GOLD $1,694.14 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.61 0.33% 0.310 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St cuts losses late on Apple strength >US bond yields edge up as ECB in focus >Euro retreats on concerns about ECB bond buys >Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS ** LG Electronics fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after local media reported the company would issue 300 billion won ($265 million) of bonds. **HANJIN SHIPPING CO LTD, HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE CO LTD ** Domestic media on Wednesday reported the two major shipping companies would cut back on their Asia-Europe routes in response to weaker demand in Europe. ($1 = 1,133.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by John Mair)