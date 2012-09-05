FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares weaken after soft U.S. data; Samsung falls
September 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares weaken after soft U.S. data; Samsung falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday, as soft U.S. manufacturing data added to worries about the health of the global economy, while investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans for shoring up the euro zone.

Samsung Electronics was down 1 percent, hurt by an announcement from rival Apple Inc that it will be holding a special event on Sept. 12, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,894.70 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

