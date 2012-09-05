FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares hit one-month low ahead of ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to their lowest in a month on Wednesday as investors fretted over whether a policy meeting by the European Central Bank would produce an effective solution to its regional debt crisis.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics finished down 2.4 percent at a one-week low, while Hyundai Motor Co plummeted 3.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.7 percent to close at 1,874.03 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski)

