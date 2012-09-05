FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares hit one-month low on soft U.S. data, ECB eyed
September 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares hit one-month low on soft U.S. data, ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI falls for second day to 1-mth low
    * Samsung Elec falls on Apple event announcement
    * Hyundai Motor battered on weak U.S. sales

    By Christine Kim
    SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to
their lowest in a month on Wednesday as investors fretted over
whether a European Central Bank policy meeting would do anything
to help end the regional debt crisis.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.74
percent to close at an intraday low of 1,874.03 points, its
lowest since August 3.
    "The (U.S.) ISM manufacturing data was lower than expected,
but it wasn't low enough to bring about hopes of QE3.
Institutions were dumping stocks today from that and the risk
from tomorrow's ECB meeting combined," said Ham Sung-shik, an
analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul.
    Market bellwether Samsung Electronics closed
down 2.4 percent after rival Apple Inc said it would
host an event on Sept. 12 at which it is widely expected to
unveil the iPhone 5.
    Carmakers extended their losses for a second day with
Hyundai Motor Co tumbling 3.8 percent as it posted a
meagre 4 percent rise in August sales in the U.S. Kia Motors
 slid 2.6 percent.
    POSCO closed down 1.4 percent. LG Electronics
 bucked the trend, rising 1.8 percent and snapping
four days of losses.
    Institutions dumped a net 488.5 billion won ($431.08
million) worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, while
foreigners shed only a net 57.5 billion won worth and retail
investors offloaded 488.5 billion won worth.
    Losers outnumbered gainers 581 to 243, while the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks fell 1.9 percent and the
junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged down 0.4 percent.
     Move on day                -1.74 percent                   
     12-month high   2,049.28   3 April 2012                    
     12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                    
     Change on yr               +2.6 percent                    
     All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011                   
     All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981            
($1 = 1133 won)

 (Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Nick
Macfie)

