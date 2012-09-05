FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen stuck at 1-mth low ahead of ECB
September 5, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen stuck at 1-mth low ahead of ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected
to trade in a narrow range on Thursday, stuck near one-month
lows marked the day before, with investors waiting for action
from a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
    Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp, said
that even if the ECB disappoints, he expected limited downside
for the domestic market.
    "The bourse is not likely to post a shock fall even if
Thursday's policies are below expectations," said Han Beom-ho,
an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    "Rather, the index is expected to post smaller losses."
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.7
percent to close at 1,874.03 points on Wednesday, its lowest
since August 3, but has managed to rise 6.5 percent since lows
marked in late July.
    Global stock markets and the euro rose after media reports
suggested the ECB may announce a plan involving unlimited buying
of short-term government bonds as a means of relief for the euro
zone debt crisis. 
    
 ---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD **
    South Korea's rechargeable battery maker, Samsung SDI Co Ltd
 said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to buy
its German partner Bosch's 50 percent stake in electric battery
maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending their joint venture.
 

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

