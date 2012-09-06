FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on ECB bond plan, U.S. jobs data
September 6, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen up on ECB bond plan, U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to
rally on Friday after the European Central bank announced it
would make unlimited purchases of short-dated bonds of euro zone
countries and help bolster economic growth in the region.
    Domestic stocks are also expected to find support from the
ADP National Employment Report on Thursday that showed U.S.
companies added new jobs in August at the fastest pace in five
months and service sector unemployment also improved.
 
    "Stocks are bound to rise today but the focus has now moved
to the jobs data," said Rhoo Yong-seok, head market analyst at
Hyundai Securities in Seoul.
    "If the U.S. non-farm payrolls match the ADP report, then it
may have an even better effect than a third round of
quantitative easing. It will be like getting rid of a cold
without having any medicine."
    A sovereign credit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings for South
Korea up one notch to AA- is also seen to lend strength to the
local market on Friday. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4
percent to 1,881.24 points. Investors will be on the lookout to
see whether the KOSPI will be able to break its last multi-month
intraday high posted in mid-August.
    Stocks in the U.S. and Europe soared with the euro on
Thursday after the ECB confirmed market expectations for the
unlimited buying plan, with euro zone shares touching 6-month
highs. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT------------------ 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG
S&P 500              1,432.12        2.04%        28.680
USD/JPY                 78.89        0.05%         0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.676         --           0.000
SPOT GOLD           $1,700.15       -0.05%        -0.890
US CRUDE               $94.69       -0.88%        -0.840
DOW JONES            13292.00        1.87%        244.52
ASIA ADRS             116.93        2.10%          2.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data    
>Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains    
>Euro advances on ECB bond-buy plan, focus on USjobs 
>Oil settles higher on drop in US inventory and ECB 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
***POSCO ***
    Local media reports said on Friday that steelmaker POSCO
 will be conducting a mass restructuring of its
affiliates within the year, aiming to cut down 25 percent from
its current 70 affiliate companies.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by David Chance)

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by David Chance
