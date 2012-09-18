FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen in range as investors seek post-Fed catalysts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain
rangebound on Wednesday as investors await new trading
incentives following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus move
last week.
    "All positive catalysts that could have been expected are
already out on the table, and the market is again seen holding
its current level," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
    Shares in Europe and the United States dipped on Tuesday,
mirroring the easing in Asian markets as investors took profits
and had no major catalysts since the Fed announced a third round
of bond-buying last week. 
    Analysts said a possible stimulus announcement from Japan's
central bank on the heels of the Fed's quantitative easing could
potentially have a limited impact on markets during Wednesday's
session. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.13 percent higher at 2,004.96 points on Tuesday, remaining
largely flat for two straight sessions since last week's strong
gains. 
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT---------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST   PCT CHG      NET CHG    
S&P 500              1,459.32    -0.13%   -1.870    
USD/JPY                 78.78    -0.03%   -0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.812      --     -0.031    
SPOT GOLD           $1,770.34    -0.08%   -1.350    
US CRUDE               $95.29     0.00%    0.000    
DOW JONES            13564.64     0.09%    11.54    
ASIA ADRS             122.88    -0.12%    -0.15    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags  
>Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying      
>Euro slips from 4-month high on Spain uncertainty  
>Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns            

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
**LG ELECTRONICS **
LG Electronics Inc unveiled its latest high-end
smartphone packed with powerful hardware upgrades named Optimus
G on Tuesday, as the struggling South Korean firm tries to win
market share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd in the crucial holiday quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
