Seoul shares edge up after BOJ policy easing
September 19, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up after BOJ policy easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks inched higher on Wednesday after getting a lift from the Bank of Japan’s policy easing announcement, which helped spur net purchases from foreign investors.

Local auto shares fell, however, because the BOJ’s expansion of its asset-buying programme was expected to weaken the yen and benefit Japanese competitors. Hyundai Motor closed down 2.2 percent while Kia Motors fell 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.15 percent to close at 2,007.87 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)

