Seoul shares seen boxed in range as investors seek new cues
#Financials
September 20, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen boxed in range as investors seek new cues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain
rangebound on Friday due to an absence of market-moving
catalysts after global central banks have already unveiled
stimulus plans.
    "There is little market momentum foreseen today," said Lee
Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "The recent pattern
of strong selling by investment trust companies and buying by
foreign investors is expected to continue."
    World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in a
sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects,
positive sentiment has not been eradicated.
    The euro weakened on data showing contractions in Chinese
and euro zone manufacturing and signs of a struggling U.S.
economy. Crude oil rebounded after three days of steep
losses. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.87 percent at 1,990.33 points on Thursday, ending a
three-day winning streak.

-------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT --------------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST   PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,460.26    -0.05%      -0.790
USD/JPY                   78.22    -0.01%      -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.765      --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,767.94     0.12%       2.150
US CRUDE                 $92.95     0.57%       0.530
DOW JONES              13596.93     0.14%       18.97
ASIA ADRS               122.31    -1.08%       -1.34
------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell    
>Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth  
>Dollar rallies on global growth concerns;       
>Brent crude jumps back above $110                

---STOCKS TO WATCH---    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** 
Samsung Electronics Co plans to add Apple Inc's
 iPhone 5 to existing patent lawsuits against its U.S.
rival, stepping up its legal challenge to Apple as the two
smartphone leaders seek to assert rights to key technologies.
 
    
**CHEIL WORLDWIDE ** 
Cheil Worldwide Inc, the advertising affiliate of
Samsung Group, jumped 9.5 percent in two sessions as analysts
expected higher-than-expected earnings in the third quarter due
to increased corporate advertising spurred by the Olympics and
global marketing revenues from Samsung Electronic's launch of
smartphone Galaxy S3. 

 (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
