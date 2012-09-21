Steelmakers boost South Korea shares; LG Display tumbles

* KOSPI up 0.6 pct

* LG Display loses nearly 5 pct after media report on possible tie-up of Sharp, Intel

* Ahnlab dives after top shareholder says may sell all of his stake

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday morning, led by steelmakers and tech bellwhether Samsung Electronics, following recent rallies spurred by central bank stimulus steps.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.57 percent to 2,001.69 points as of 0230 GMT, rebounding from a 0.9 percent fall the previous session. Foreigners continued to prop up the market, snapping up shares for an 11th consecutive day.

Central banks from Europe to the United States have launched fresh stimulus in recent weeks, but investors are now turning their attention back to economic indicators, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.

“The stock market has lost momentum, but a good sign is that it is not falling much after its recent sharp gains,” he said.

Most technology shares lost ground, led by flat-screen maker LG Display, which fell nearly 5 percent after a media report said that its Japanese rival Sharp Corp was in talks to make U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp Sharp’s biggest shareholder.

Sharp denied that it was in such negotiations.

Tech bellwether Samsung Electronics bucked the trend, however, rebounding 1.3 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s second valuable stock after Samsung Electronics, were set to fall for a third day, losing 0.2 percent.

Steel plays outperformed the market, with South Korea’s top steelmaker POSCO up 1.6 percent and second-ranked Hyundai Steel gaining 2.4 percent.

Among small-cap stocks, shares in Ahnlab Inc, whose top shareholder is South Korean presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, plunged nearly 15 percent after Ahn reportedly said he would donate all of his remaining stake worth $299 million in the antivirus software firm should he win the country’s top job.

While announcing that he would run for the presidency after the closing bell on Wednesday, Ahn also said he planned to quit as head of Ahnlab’s board of directors.