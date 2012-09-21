Seoul shares end up, foreign investors net buyers for 11th session

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, as foreign investors were net buyers for an 11th straight session following recent rallies spurred by central bank stimulus steps.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,002.37 points, rebounding from a 0.9 percent fall the previous session.

The main index has been largely flat after the recent rally, with the market impact of policies or data muffled by the gravity of the recent stimulus steps by central banks, said Park Sung-hyun, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities.

“Although the index could begin edging down, this flat trend is expected to continue throughout next week,” he said.

Foreigners continued to prop up the market by snapping up a net 168 billion won ($150 million) worth of KOSPI shares at the market close.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics led the index by rising 1.2 percent.

Pharmaceuticals and food and beverage manufacturers were notably bullish, with dairy product manufacturer Binggrae up 5.3 percent while drug maker Yuhan Corp rose 4.1 percent.

“There has been a pattern of mid- and small-cap shares outperforming while large-caps remain comparatively weaker, which held true today,” said Cookie Han, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Shares in Hi-mart jumped 6.4 percent after Samsung Securities forecast the third-quarter revenue of South Korea’s largest home appliance retailer would exceed its largest-ever revenues reported the same period last year.

Flat-screen maker LG Display fell nearly 5 percent mid-session before closing down 2.7 percent after a media report said that its Japanese rival Sharp Corp was in talks to make U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp Sharp’s biggest shareholder.

Sharp denied that it was in such negotiations.

Among small-cap stocks, shares in Ahnlab Inc plunged by the daily trading limit of 15 percent after its top shareholder, South Korean presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, said he would donate all of his remaining stake worth $299 million in the antivirus software firm should he win the presidency.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 463 to 356 on the main board.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.7 percent higher.

($1 = 1123.0250 Korean won)

Move on day +0.6 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional Reporting by Seongwon Chang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)