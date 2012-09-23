Seoul shares seen taking breather ahead of data, holidays

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to show subdued movement on Monday as market players await economic data from the United States this week and adjust positions before markets close for national holidays at the end of the month. The rally earlier this month, after central banks in the United States and Europe took easing action, has likely run its course, and the focus has moved on to economic indicators, analysts said. "The liquidity party is seen to be grinding to a stop," said Kim Dae-joon, a strategist at Taurus Investment and Securities in Seoul. "Investors have been increasingly raising their guard against possible unexpected effects from the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing." Players will also adjust portfolios and limit aggressive trading ahead of national holidays in South Korea and China. World stocks and the euro showed limited action on Friday, bringing a close to a week of minimal movement while concerns remain over global growth prospects. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to 1,002.37 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:59 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.755 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,772.89 -0.53% -9.530 US CRUDE $92.89 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St flat despite Spain hope,S&P off for week >Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk >Euro gains vs dollar on Spain optimism >Oil rises for 2nd day as supply concerns mount ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS ** LG Electronics Inc may attract buying ahead of the release of its latest smartphone, the Optimus G, on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)