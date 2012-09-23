FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen taking breather ahead of data, holidays
#Financials
September 23, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen taking breather ahead of data, holidays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to show
subdued movement on Monday as market players await economic data
from the United States this week and adjust positions before
markets close for national holidays at the end of the month.
    The rally earlier this month, after central banks in the
United States and Europe took easing action, has likely run its
course, and the focus has moved on to economic indicators,
analysts said.
    "The liquidity party is seen to be grinding to a stop," said
Kim Dae-joon, a strategist at Taurus Investment and Securities
in Seoul.
    "Investors have been increasingly raising their guard
against possible unexpected effects from the Federal Reserve's
quantitative easing."
    Players will also adjust portfolios and limit aggressive
trading ahead of national holidays in South Korea and China.
    World stocks and the euro showed limited action on Friday,
bringing a close to a week of minimal movement while concerns
remain over global growth prospects. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.6 percent to 1,002.37 points on Friday.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:59 GMT--------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,460.15  -0.01%    -0.110    
USD/JPY                   78.13    -0.04%    -0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.755    --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,772.89  -0.53%    -9.530    
US CRUDE                 $92.89   0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES              13579.47  -0.13%    -17.46    
ASIA ADRS               122.45   0.11%      0.14    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St flat despite Spain hope,S&P off for week 
>Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk       
>Euro gains vs dollar on Spain optimism          
>Oil rises for 2nd day as supply concerns mount  
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**LG ELECTRONICS **
    LG Electronics Inc may attract buying ahead of
the release of its latest smartphone, the Optimus G, on
Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
