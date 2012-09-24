Seoul shares seen weakening on German data, Spain eyed

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen faltering early on Tuesday from a German confidence survey that dragged down global stock markets overnight, adding to concerns over the euro zone debt crisis despite recent measures taken by central banks to shore up growth. German business sentiment fell for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, reflecting that even the euro zone's strongest economy is sensitive to the region's economic woes. Investors now await cues from the Spanish government which is set to present its draft budget for 2013 on Thursday. "A possible bailout request from Spain will pump liquidity from the European central bank, ease the burden of the euro zone crisis and eventually lead to some stability in the global financial markets," said Ma Ju-ok, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul. Ma said in a research note that the South Korean stock market was expected to settle near the key psychological level of 2,000 points this week as retail investors and institutions finished their profit-taking from last week's rally. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed losses and ended flat at 2,003.45 points on Monday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:07 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,456.89 -0.22% -3.260 USD/JPY 77.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.715 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,764.54 0.05% 0.890 US CRUDE $91.99 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast >Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns >Euro declines to more than one-wk low vs dollar >Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DOOSAN INFRACORE CO LTD ** Doosan Infracore Co Ltd said on Monday it would be issuing $500 million of debt in early October to improve the company's financial structure. **CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP ** CJ Cheiljedang Corp said in a public filing on Monday it would be selling 70 billion won ($62.54 million) worth of its company-owned shares to strengthen its financial position after the recent acquisition of logistics company CJ Korea Express. ($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)