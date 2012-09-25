FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares inch down, Samsung Elec falls on iPhone success
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares inch down, Samsung Elec falls on iPhone success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down early on Tuesday as investors sold some assets after discouraging business sentiment data from Germany overnight heightened worries over the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent after reports that its biggest competitor Apple Inc has sold over 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones since it released the handset last Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to 1,994.08 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
