South Korean shares end lower on growth concerns, trust firms
September 25, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

South Korean shares end lower on growth concerns, trust firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased on Tuesday along with their Asian peers as fears of a prolonged global slowdown spurred a selloff among offshore investors, who turned net sellers for the first time in 13 days.

Investment trusts also joined in the stock offloading as investors adjusted portfolios ahead of a major national holiday, dragging the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.6 percent to close at 1,991.4 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill) (christine.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5665; Reuters Messaging: christine.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

