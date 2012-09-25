Seoul shares seen easing; investors wait for Spain, U.S. data

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to decline on Wednesday amid concerns about the slowing pace of growth growth and developments in Spain's debt crisis. Dampening sentiment for risk assets, protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepared a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget to be announced on Thursday. Investors are also unlikely to build positions as they wait for month-end economic indicators from the U.S. that will give further clues to the state of the global economic climate and amid caution due to holidays next week on Monday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,991.41. Domestic analysts have also said the recent firming of the won against the greenback since the Federal Reserve's decision for another round of quantitative easing will not be enough to spur investors to actively buy South Korean stocks. The won rose 1.2 percent against the dollar in the week after the Fed announced its plan for fiscal easing on Sept. 13 and has remained in a narrow range since. "Appetite from offshore investors for South Korean stocks on the strengthening of the won will soon decline and further major boosts will be unlikely as the stock market is finding it difficult to hold over the 2,000 point line," said Park Seung-young, a strategist at Taurus Investment and Securities in Seoul. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,441.59 -1.05% -15.300 USD/JPY 77.80 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.671 -- -0.043 SPOT GOLD $1,759.89 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE $90.87 -0.55% -0.500 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower >Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls >Euro falls as risk rally fades, Spain in focus >Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits USoil ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CHEIL WORLDWIDE ** Samsung Group's advertising affiliate Cheil Worldwide will be watched by investors to see if it will maintain a rally triggered by its announcement that it will buy 75.4 billion won ($67.36 million) worth of its own shares. Several brokerages raised their target prices for the stock on Wednesday. ($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)