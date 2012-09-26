FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares down 1 pct, Samsung Elec falls
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares down 1 pct, Samsung Elec falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a two-week low early on Wednesday as investors refrained from building positions due to a lack of positive catalysts while waiting for a possible bailout for debt-laden Spain.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 1.5 percent in early trading, after falling as much as 1 percent during the previous session on reports that competitor Apple Inc sold over 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones since last Friday’s release.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.05 percent to 1,970.56 points at 0004 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.