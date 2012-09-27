FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down as investors eye euro zone measures
September 27, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge down as investors eye euro zone measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell slightly early on Thursday, with investors worried by unrest in Spain and Greece over proposed austerity measures to ease their debt burden, while reluctant to build positions before next week’s local holiday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was trading flat in early trading, after sustaining losses from the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to 1,971.01 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

