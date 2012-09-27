South Korean shares end higher despite European woes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, led by tech giant Samsung Electronics following the release of its new smartphone.

Samsung Electronics closed up nearly 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 1,988.70 points, clawing back early losses on concerns about unrest in Spain and Greece. (Reporting By SoMang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill) (somang.yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5643; Reuters Messaging: somang.yang.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)