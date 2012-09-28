FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares edge up in subdued pre-holiday trade
September 28, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea shares edge up in subdued pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as easing concerns about Spain spurred foreign and retail investor buying, but trade was subdued ahead of two local holidays next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 1,996.21 points.

Big movers included Korea Aerospace Industries, which jumped 14.8 percent after Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines submitted preliminary bids for a controlling stake in the aircraft maker worth an estimated $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill) (jungyoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5609; Reuters Messaging: jungyoon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

