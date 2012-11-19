Seoul shares gain, helped by positive tone out of Washington

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains, on signs that that U.S. politicians are trying to find common ground to steer clear of the “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 0.8 percent, while LG Display rose 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,869.80 points at 0002 GMT, after posting a loss of 2.3 percent in the previous week. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)