FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares gain, helped by positive tone out of Washington
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares gain, helped by positive tone out of Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains, on signs that that U.S. politicians are trying to find common ground to steer clear of the “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 0.8 percent, while LG Display rose 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,869.80 points at 0002 GMT, after posting a loss of 2.3 percent in the previous week. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.