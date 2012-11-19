FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares advance on bargain buying, buoyed by Wall Street
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares advance on bargain buying, buoyed by Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded on Monday as investors snapped up blue-chip stocks which were battered last week, while hoping for a fiscal deal in the United States which could avert a recession in the world’s largest economy.

Tech heavweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.9 percent ahead of the U.S. year-end shopping season which kicks off on Friday. This was despite data released on Sunday showing Samsung’s investment for the third quarter was at a 10-quarter low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 1,878.10 points, its biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.