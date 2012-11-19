Seoul shares advance on bargain buying, buoyed by Wall Street

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded on Monday as investors snapped up blue-chip stocks which were battered last week, while hoping for a fiscal deal in the United States which could avert a recession in the world’s largest economy.

Tech heavweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.9 percent ahead of the U.S. year-end shopping season which kicks off on Friday. This was despite data released on Sunday showing Samsung’s investment for the third quarter was at a 10-quarter low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 1,878.10 points, its biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)