Seoul shares end higher on U.S. fiscal hopes, tech shares
November 20, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares end higher on U.S. fiscal hopes, tech shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose for a second day on Tuesday, led by technology companies, as hopes for political resolution to the U.S. fiscal crunch lifted investors’ risk appetite.

Flat-panel maker LG Display surged 4 percent, leading the gains among blue chip tech stocks. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also rose 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,890.18 points, a four-session high. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

