Seoul shares inch up, but Bernanke fiscal warning drags
November 21, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares inch up, but Bernanke fiscal warning drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares extended gains in early morning trade on Wednesday, but the rise was capped by remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke about the potential impact of a U.S. fiscal crunch.

Automaker Hyundai Motor was up 0.7 percent, recovering from Tuesday’s dip on worries about the strengthening South Korean currency.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,892.54 points at 0008 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
