SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares erased gains from earlier in the day on Wednesday after international leaders ended a meeting without agreeing on the next tranche of loans to Greece.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest South Korean firm by market value, climbed 1.5 percent in its third consecutive day of gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.32 percent at 1,884.04 points, snapping a two-day rally. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)