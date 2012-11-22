Seoul shares resume this week's rally but LG under pressure

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed in early Thursday trade, resuming this week’s rally after marking a three-month low last week, with a truce between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza strip helping buoy sentiment for riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 1,894.62 points at 0007 GMT.

But LG Electronics dropped 2 percent, extending losses after a 3.7 percent fall on Wednesday on market talk that the EU may impose bigger than expected fines for fixing prices of televisions.