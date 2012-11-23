FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea shares climb over 1,900-mark as Samsung renews all-time high
November 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea shares climb over 1,900-mark as Samsung renews all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday, as investors snapped up tech shares ahead of the year-end shopping season, pushing index heavyweight Samsung Electronics to a fresh lifetime high.

Samsung Electronics, which closed at a record high on Thursday, advanced a further 1.4 percent. The world’s largest smartphone maker by market share has about a 17 percent weighting in the KOSPI.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished above 1,900-mark for the first time in nearly two weeks, rising 0.6 percent to 1.911.33 points. ($1 = 1085.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

