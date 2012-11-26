Seoul shares edge up after good start to U.S. holiday sales

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ticked up on Monday after a promising start to the U.S. holiday shopping season, while concerns about U.S. fiscal woes and Europe’s debt crisis have receded somewhat.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics traded nearly flat after reaching a lifetime high of 1,437,000 won per share on Friday on expectations of strong sales for its smartphones and tablet PCs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.25 percent to 1,916.03 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)