SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged down on Monday as the index was largely unchanged after recent gains, on uncertain outcomes for U.S. fiscal woes and the Greek debt crisis.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost ground, falling 2.3 percent after reaching a lifetime high on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) eased 0.15 percent to close at 1,908.51 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)