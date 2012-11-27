Seoul shares tick up as Greek debt deal buoys sentiment

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares gained slightly on Tuesday as news of an agreement of a new debt target for Greece dispelled some of the uncertainty that weighed in the previous session.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.3 percent in early trading, edging closer to its lifetime closing high of 1,437,000 won per share reached on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.54 percent at 1,918.75 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)