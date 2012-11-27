Seoul shares near three-week high driven by automakers

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded to their highest closing level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, as news of a debt deal for Greece lifted investor sentiment.

Auto-related stocks led the gains, with Hyundai Motor Co rallying 3.7 percent and its affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd jumping 5.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,925.20 points, its highest closing level since Nov. 7. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)