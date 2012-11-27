Seoul shares seen down as U.S. fiscal woes weigh

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as uncertainties over the United States' fiscal woes deflated investor risk appetite spurred by a Greek debt deal. "As concerns over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' return to the foreground, the main board is expected to lose ground after Tuesday's gains," said Kwak Byung-ryeol, an analyst at Eugene Securities. The euro and U.S. stocks fell after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said there has been "little progress" among lawmakers in dealing with the "fiscal cliff".. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,925.20 points on Tuesday, its best close since Nov. 7. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,398.94 -0.52% -7.350 USD/JPY 82.10 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.639 -- -0.027 SPOT GOLD $1,738.28 -0.19% -3.370 US CRUDE $87.18 -0.64% -0.560 DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24 ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's fiscal cliff comments > Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis > Euro falls vs dollar, yen on doubt on Greece deal > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network equipment maker, said on Tuesday it was suing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for patent infringement after two years of talks failed to yield a license agreement. **KT ** The Korea Exchange called late on Tuesday for telecommunications service provider KT Corp to confirm or deny a local media report that it is seeking to acquire local brokerage firms E*Trade Korea Co Ltd or IM Investment & Securities Co Ltd. The deadline for KT Corp's regulatory filing is midday local time (0300 GMT). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)