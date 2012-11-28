Seoul shares fall on profit-taking as risk appetite deflates

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares retreated from a near three-week high on Wednesday as foreign investors took profits, while risk appetite was subdued by uncertainty over U.S. “fiscal cliff” negotiations.

Local blue-chips were almost all down, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics inching down 0.2 percent.

Steelmakers lost ground across the board, with POSCO falling 2.2 percent while Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd slid 2.7 percent.

“Steel shares have been steadily retreating since end-September on sour fourth-quarter outlooks and an expected absence of upward momentum next year,” said Kim Hyun-tae, an analyst at KB Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.65 percent to close at 1,912.78 points. Through Tuesday, the KOSPI had risen 3.5 percent in seven sessions.

Asian shares ended a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday and commodities eased as investors fretted that a lack of progress in talks on U.S. budget woes risked putting the world’s largest economy into recession and dragging down global growth.

“The U.S. fiscal cliff is an ongoing issue that will add volatility until it reaches a resolution,” said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

He said foreign investors weighed on the index by continuing their net selling streak amounting to a total of 1.5 trillion won since October, but purchases from local institutions including pension funds kept the index from falling further.

Foreign investors sold a net 282.4 billion won ($260.5 million) worth of KOSPI shares during Wednesday’s session.

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) closed down 2 percent, paring earlier losses after final bids for an estimated $1.1 billion stake in the aircraft maker was postponed to December by KAI’s largest shareholder on Wednesday.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 525 to 272. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day 0.65 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr 4.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1084.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)