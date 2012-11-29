FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up on U.S. fiscal hopes
November 29, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up on U.S. fiscal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose slightly in early trading on Thursday, tracing Wall Street gains as hints of a possible compromise on U.S. fiscal talks spurred investor appetite.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.6 percent after Hyundai’s U.S. executive John Krafcik said on Wednesday the restatement of EPA fuel economy figures had had no impact so far on Hyundai’s U.S. sales, but constrained supply of vehicles could cut into its U.S. market share.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.56 percent at 1,923.56 points at 0002 GMT.

