SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on Thursday, hitting a three-week high as hints of a possible compromise in U.S. fiscal talks spurred investor appetite.

Auto shares and shipbuilders rose, with Kia Motors Corp up 4.7 while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd rallied 10.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.15 percent to close at 1,934.85 points, its highest closing since November 7. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)