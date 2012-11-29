Seoul shares to extend gains, but U.S. budget talks weigh

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to continue to rise on the last trading day of November, but their gains may be capped by conflicting comments from U.S. legislators about talks on a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff." The top Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that lawmakers were making no substantive progress in reaching a budget deal that would avoid automatic tax increases and spending cuts set for early 2013 - the fiscal cliff - that could push the U.S. economy into a recession. "Concerns about the fiscal cliff linger, but investors still expect a budget deal to be reached by the end of this year. Today's shares will fare well," said Lee Jeong-do, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.15 percent to close at 1,934.85 points on Thursday, its highest finish since Nov. 7. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.13 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 --- 0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,725.44 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE $88.07 1.83% 1.580 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28%3 6.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff' >US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4thday >Euro off one-month highs as U.S. fiscal talk weighs >Oil up on US budget optimism, Middle East tensions ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION The South Korean builder said it had received a letter of award to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria in a project estimated at $289 million. KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) KOGAS said on Thursday that it will invest $1.3 billion in the development of Australia's Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in which it holds a 15 percent stake, the South Korean firm said on Thursday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)