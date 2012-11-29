FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares to extend gains, but U.S. budget talks weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to
continue to rise on the last trading day of November, but their
gains may be capped by conflicting comments from U.S.
legislators about talks on a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
    The top Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that lawmakers were making no substantive progress in
reaching a budget deal that would avoid automatic tax increases
and spending cuts set for early 2013 - the fiscal cliff - that
could push the U.S. economy into a recession. 
    "Concerns about the fiscal cliff linger, but investors still
expect a budget deal to be reached by the end of this year.
Today's shares will fare well," said Lee Jeong-do, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.15 percent to close at 1,934.85 points on Thursday, its
highest finish since Nov. 7. 
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 
   The South Korean builder said it had received a letter of
award to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria in a project
estimated at $289 million.
    
KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) 
   KOGAS said on Thursday that it will invest $1.3 billion in
the development of Australia's Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in
which it holds a 15 percent stake, the South Korean firm said on
Thursday. 

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

