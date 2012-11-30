South Korean shares ease slightly from three-week high

* KOSPI pressured by worries about prolonged U.S. budget talks

* CJ Corp rallies after reporting record earnings - analyst

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares eased marginally on Friday, pulling back from a three-week high seen in the previous session, as concerns over U.S. political wrangling for a deal to avert a “fiscal cliff” hung over the South Korean market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,932.90 points, despite continued buying from institutional and foreign investors.

The KOSPI managed to post a monthly gain of 1.1 percent in November, as it has rebounded since mid-November.

The U.S. political debate could dash prospects of a budget agreement this year, said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

A day after expressing optimism over a U.S. fiscal cliff deal, senior Republican John Boehner said there had been no “substantive” progress made in the last two weeks, denting hopes for an agreement to prevent the U.S. economy from slipping into a possible recession next year.

“The key to the index next month is whether the fiscal cliff issue will be resolved,” Lee said.

“The budget talks could be drawn out into next year as rival parties remain sharply divided over the issue. The KOSPI has little upside in December, when it is expected to hover below the 2,000 points,” he said.

Heavyweights fell on Friday, with Samsung Electronics declining 0.6 percent and Hyundai Motor down 2.2 percent.

Shipbuilders extended gains, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering firming nearly 3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries rising 1.8 percent.

SK Hynix ended down 3.9 percent at its lowest closing level in one month after analysts’ reports that memory chip prices fell in the second half of November because of weak demand for personal computers.

CJ Corp finished up 3.4 percent after rising as much as 7.2 percent after it reported record earnings, driven by its affiliates’ businesses ranging from food, logistics to cosmetics and entertainment, said Jun Yong-gi, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 0.5 percent after the builder announced that it had won two projects worth a combined $809 million.

Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 413 to 368.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher.

Move on day -0.1 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1086.4000 Korean won) (Editing by Kim Coghill)