SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly higher in early morning trade on Monday, lifted by positive economic data at home as well as from China.

Big automakers firmed ahead of their planned announcements of November global sales later on Monday, with Hyundai Motor gaining 1.6 percent and Kia Motors up 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1,940.14 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)