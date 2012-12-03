FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen down on weak U.S. manufacturing data
December 3, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen down on weak U.S. manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge
down on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses as risk appetite is
dampened on unexpectedly weak U.S. manufacturing data. 
    "The main board is seen opening down due to weak U.S. data,
but it isn't expected to drop far due to anticipation of revived
growth from China," said Park Hae-sung, an analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities. 
    Global shares pared early gains to trade mostly lower on
Monday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in
November, offsetting the positive outlook from China's official
manufacturing purchasing manager's index hitting a seven-month
high in November. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) 
finished 0.4 percent higher at 1,940.02 points, its highest
closing level since Oct. 22. 
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT---------------
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,409.46    -0.47%    -6.720    
USD/JPY                  82.23       -0%     0.000    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.622      --       0.009    
SPOT GOLD            $1,715.40     0.03%     0.550    
US CRUDE                $88.92     0.01%     0.010    
DOW JONES             12965.60    -0.46%    -59.98    
ASIA ADRS              122.40    -0.76%     -0.94    
-------------------------------------------------------------->W
all St sours on weak domestic factory data        
>Bond prices dip on Spain aid, Chinese data         
>Euro climbs to 6-week high vs dollar               
>Brent oil falls as US data offsets China optimism  

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **POSCO **
    Steelmaker POSCO has secured exclusive negotiating rights to
acquire a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled
by ArcelorMittal, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday. 
    
    **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** 
    Hyundai Motor Co posted an 8 percent increase in U.S. sales
in November on Monday as sales hit 53,487 vehicles, up from
49,610 in the same month last year. 
   

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
