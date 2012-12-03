Seoul shares seen down on weak U.S. manufacturing data

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge down on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses as risk appetite is dampened on unexpectedly weak U.S. manufacturing data. "The main board is seen opening down due to weak U.S. data, but it isn't expected to drop far due to anticipation of revived growth from China," said Park Hae-sung, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Global shares pared early gains to trade mostly lower on Monday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, offsetting the positive outlook from China's official manufacturing purchasing manager's index hitting a seven-month high in November. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) finished 0.4 percent higher at 1,940.02 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 22. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.46 -0.47% -6.720 USD/JPY 82.23 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.622 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD $1,715.40 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE $88.92 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 12965.60 -0.46% -59.98 ASIA ADRS 122.40 -0.76% -0.94 -------------------------------------------------------------->W all St sours on weak domestic factory data >Bond prices dip on Spain aid, Chinese data >Euro climbs to 6-week high vs dollar >Brent oil falls as US data offsets China optimism ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** Steelmaker POSCO has secured exclusive negotiating rights to acquire a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** Hyundai Motor Co posted an 8 percent increase in U.S. sales in November on Monday as sales hit 53,487 vehicles, up from 49,610 in the same month last year. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)