SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell in early trade on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly shrank last month to its lowest level in more than three years. [ID nL1E8N371D]

Hyundai Motor bucked the trend, rising 0.4 percent after the automaker reported solid U.S. sales for November.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.47 percent at 1,930.96 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)