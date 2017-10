SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares trimmed early losses to end only slightly lower on Tuesday, as retail investors stepped up buying despite weak manufacturing data from the United States.

Heavyweights ended the session lower after choppy trade, with Hyundai Motor edging down 0.2 percent. Samsung Electronics finished flat.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.25 percent at 1,935.18 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)