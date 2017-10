SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were flat in early Wednesday trade, with investors sitting on the fence as talks among U.S. politicians to avert the ‘fiscal cliff’ of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts stalled.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.09 percent at 1,933.40 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)